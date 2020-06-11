Also available on the nbc app

To get into character as Mulch Diggums in "Artemis Fowl," Josh had to completely transform his appearance, but his daughters Ava and Isabella weren't so impressed. "At first, I tried to convince them that daddy really did completely change his look and that this was just my new look," he told Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall. "And they were like, 'Wait, really? We want to see your face, Dada.'" Josh also joked about the huge statue of his "Frozen" character, Olaf, that he has in his home. "Artemis Fowl" will debut June 12 on Disney+.

