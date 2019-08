Also available on the NBC app

"Frozen" star Josh Gad expressed his grief and anger on Twitter early Thursday morning after learning his friend's son died from a gunshot wound in Wednesday's deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. The actor also called for stricter and more sensible gun control laws in the wake of the massacre. "I'm so sorry we are bound to repeat this again," he tweeted.

Appearing: