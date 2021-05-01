Also available on the nbc app

Josh Duhamel’s little boy may have a budding talent for costume design! The “Jupiter’s Legacy” star tells Access Hollywood that his 7-year-old son, Axl, had input on his superhero suit for the upcoming Netflix series. And, how did the youngster react to his dad’s long, white hair and beard for the role? Josh also reacts to teaming up with co-star Leslie Bibb for their second project in a row and raves about working with Jennifer Lopez, Lenny Kravitz and more on their upcoming film, “Shotgun Wedding.” “Jupiter’s Legacy” drops May 7 on Netflix.

