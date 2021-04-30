Also available on the nbc app

Josh Duggar's family is speaking out after the news of his arrest. Josh's sister Jinger Vuolo took to Instagram to share that she is "disturbed to hear of the charges against Josh." Meanwhile, his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, asked fans for "continued prayers for our family at this time." Sharing, "The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna [Duggar] and continue to pray for their family."

