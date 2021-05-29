Main Content

Josh Duggar's Cousin Amy Duggar King Speaks Out On His Charges: 'It's So Evil'

Amy Duggar King is speaking out amid her cousin Josh Duggar's disturbing legal trouble. The reality star shared her reaction to the child pornography charges against Josh, which he has pleaded not guilty to. Amy told TODAY Parents in part, "I will just say that whatever you do in the darkness comes out in the light. If you’re going to look at such disgusting and sickening images, justice has to be served." The mom of one added, "To look at my little guy who is 19 months old... my heart and my brain cannot comprehend that. It blows my mind. It’s heartbreaking and disgusting and evil. It’s so evil. I want nothing to do with it."

