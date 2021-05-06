Also available on the nbc app

Josh Duggar is out on bail as he awaits trial on child pornography charges. At the former reality star’s detention hearing this week, judge Christy Comstock granted a motion for Duggar to be released from jail to third-party custodians. He was photographed leaving the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville, Ark., on Thursday. According to multiple reports, the judge said she could not “in good conscience” allow the father of six to reside with his family, but she is permitting him unlimited contact with his children as long as his pregnant wife, Anna, is present. Duggar pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment last week.

Appearing: