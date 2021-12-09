Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Josh Duggar Faces Up To 40 Years In Prison After Child Pornography Conviction

CLIP12/09/21
Also available on the nbc app

The verdict is in: Josh Duggar has been found guilty. On Thursday, a jury ruled to convict the former reality star on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography, Access Hollywood confirms. The 33-year-old father of seven faces up to 20 years in prison and a potential $250,000 fine on each count. His sentencing date has yet to be determined. Duggar's attorneys told Access in a statement that they respect the verdict and intend to appeal.

Appearing:
Tags: Josh Duggar, josh duggar trial, josh duggar guilty, josh duggar verdict, josh duggar prison
S0 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.