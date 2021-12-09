Also available on the nbc app

The verdict is in: Josh Duggar has been found guilty. On Thursday, a jury ruled to convict the former reality star on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography, Access Hollywood confirms. The 33-year-old father of seven faces up to 20 years in prison and a potential $250,000 fine on each count. His sentencing date has yet to be determined. Duggar's attorneys told Access in a statement that they respect the verdict and intend to appeal.

