Also available on the nbc app

A Homeland Security agent delivered disturbing testimony at Josh Duggar’s detention hearing on Wednesday. People reports that Special Agent Gerald Faulkner claimed for the prosecution that on three consecutive days in May 2019, Duggar downloaded files depicting child sex abuse. According to the outlet, Faulkner said the alleged images in one file were among “the top five of the worst of the worst that I’ve ever had to examine” and allegedly included children younger than 12. Duggar was arrested on April 29 and charged with one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment the following day and faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

Appearing: