Jill Duggar Dillard Wears Red Lace Dress To Celebrate Husband Derick’s Law School Graduation
CLIP 05/08/21
Nearly one week after being arrested on child pornography charges, Josh Duggar is requesting to be released on bail. The former TLC star is asking the court to "release him on bail subject to a combination of conditions of release that will reasonably assure his appearance at trial and the safety of the community or any other person," according to court documents obtained by Access Hollywood.