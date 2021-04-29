Also available on the nbc app

Josh Duggar has been arrested by federal agents. The former reality star was taken into custody on Thursday, Access Hollywood confirms. He is being held without bail in Washington County, Ark. It was not immediately clear what he was arrested for or what charges he may be facing. Access has reached out to law enforcement for further information. The latest development comes just days after Josh and wife Anna Duggar announced that they are expecting their seventh child.

Appearing: