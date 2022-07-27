Access Hollywood's Scott Evans spoke to "Stranger Things" star Joseph Quinn at The Stranger Things: The Experience, where he weighed in on the rumors of his character Eddie Munson returning for the final season of the hit Netflix show, "He feels kind of gone, it feels pretty hard to bring him back, I’d say, but, I don’t know." To see Scott and Joseph walk through The Stranger Things Experience watch Access Hollywood on July, 27. Tickets for Stranger Things: The Experience are available now.

