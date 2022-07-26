Main Content

Joseph Quinn Reveals 'Stranger Things' Fame Helped Him After Being Detained By U.S. Immigration

CLIP07/26/22

Joseph Quinn finally made his talk show debut, but he almost didn't make it after being detained by U.S. Immigration. The "Stranger Things" breakout star told the story of how he got out of the airport on Monday's episode of "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." Joseph also talked about his rockstar scene where he played Metallica's "Master of Puppets" and reflected on his newfound friendship with his co-stars Gaten Matarazzo and Joe Keery. Plus, he showed off his impressive accent skills!

