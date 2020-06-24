Also available on the NBC app

In "7500," Joseph Gordon-Levitt portrays a pilot whose aircraft is hijacked by terrorists. The film marked the dad of two's return to acting after taking a hiatus to focus on family. "The experience doing this movie is different from any acting I've ever done in my life, and that's what I was looking for," he told Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall. "I took a couple years off acting when I had kids, and coming back, I really wanted to find something that would be a creative challenge." "7500" is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

