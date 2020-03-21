Also available on the NBC app

Joseph Gordon-Levitt's long-running creative platform is the perfect outlet for those looking to express themselves while social distancing. The actor joins Access Hollywood's Scott Evans for an #AccessAtHome Instagram Live interview and shares how HITRECORD always welcomes art of all kinds, and especially now. The actor goes on to recall filming 1999's "10 Things I Hate About You," revealing that he's still in touch with some of his castmates and had just been texting with one of them! And, the 39-year-old shows off his drum skills.

Appearing: