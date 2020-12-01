Also available on the nbc app

Joseph and Kendra Duggar are super excited about their baby on the way! The “Counting On” stars took to Instagram to reveal the gender of their third baby that they’re currently expecting writing, “We are so excited to announce that our tiebreaker is a girl. The boys are outnumbered now! We are already in love with her and cannot wait to meet her.” Their new baby will join their two other kiddos, Addison and Garrett.

