Jordyn Woods Still Loves Kylie Jenner And Hopes To Rebuild Friendship: 'That's My Homie'

Jordyn Woods still has love for her estranged best friend, Kylie Jenner. The 21-year-old influencer opened up about her friendship with the Kylie Cosmetics mogul for Cosmopolitan UK's September 2019 cover story, months after getting caught up in a cheating scandal with Khloé Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson. "I love her. That's my homie," Jordyn said about Kylie. "I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and god and come back together one day and be stronger and happier."

