Jordyn Woods chats with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about her "crazy experience" as the Kangaroo on Fox's hit show, "The Masked Singer." Jordyn says she wanted to be on the show and sing in front of a live audience for her first time because she's "all about taking risks." And, the reality star says fans can expect more music from her in the future, revealing that her first album will be coming very soon.

