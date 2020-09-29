Also available on the nbc app

Jordyn Woods is having a moment! Days after celebrating her 23rd birthday with friends and family, the actress and entrepreneur chatted with Access Hollywood about starring in the new BET+ original movie "Trigger" and going public with NBA boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns. "I'm a very private person, I always keep my life private," she explained. "But I felt like, when something's genuine and you feel good about it and it's your birthday, you want to share what's going on. She added, "I feel like when you meet the right one, or when you meet someone that's genuine, they can really help bring out the best parts of you." Jordyn also reacted to Lizzo's crush on her basketball beau following the singer's recent game of "Kiss, Marry, Cuddle" in Vogue's 73 Questions. "Trigger" premieres exclusively on BET+ on Oct. 1.

