Jordyn Woods and her sister Jodie have the sweetest bond! While visiting Access Daily, the "Sacrifice" actress discussed her relationship with her 14-year-old mini-me. “Jodie is my clone, but she’s the better version of me,” she told co-hosts Kit Hoover and Scott Evans. Jordyn also told the hilarious story of the time she was mistaken as Jodie’s mom at a store. “The woman working there was like, ‘You know what? Sweetie, one second, Mommy will be right back.’ And I was like, ‘First of all, that’s not my daughter!’” she laughed. “Sacrifice” will premiere on BET+ next year.

