Jordin Sparks Is 'Really Proud' She Said Yes To 'DWTS' After She 'Almost Pulled Out'

CLIP10/29/22

Jordin Sparks is proud of herself for going on "Dancing with the Stars"! "I was definitely hesitant. I almost pulled out of it. I was not going to do it, but I'm really proud that I did it," the singer and Season 31 competitor told Access Hollywood at the annual Thriller Night Halloween party. "My husband, my son, they really inspire me and push me. My husband was like, 'Babe, why not? Why not?' And I was like, 'You know what, I don't know when I'm going to get another chance to do this again. It's like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity." Jordin also revealed that she was headed to a three-hour tango rehearsal after the party!

