Jordin Sparks is headed back to Broadway! The singer sat down with Access Hollywood to discuss the challenge of taking on the titular role in "Waitress" from Sept. 16 – Oct. 27. "It's a lot. It's an all-day thing, and then I get home and DJ's all over me and it's amazing!" she gushed. But the proud mom admitted she's excited for her 1-year-old son to see her following her dreams! "I want him to be able to see me pursuing things that I do love and enjoy, and I want him to be encouraged with that," she said.

