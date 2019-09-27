Jordin Sparks Gushes Over Husband Dana Isaiah's Parenting Skills With Son DJ: 'He's Just So Amazing'

Also available on the NBC app

Jordin Sparks has two great men in her life! The "Waitress" star exclusively chatted with Access Hollywood about raising her precocious 1-year-old son DJ with husband Dana Isaiah, who she wed in July 2017. "He has been my biggest support," the singer and actress said of her other half. "He is just there every step of the way. I don't think I could have loved him anymore, and now seeing him as a father, he's just so amazing. He's the best thing that ever happened to me."

