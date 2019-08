Also available on the NBC app

Zyrtec paid spokesperson Jordana Brewster sits with Access to share her excitement about coming back to the "Fast and Furious" franchise for the ninth installment. What does she think about co-star Vin Diesel teasing that her character, Mia Toretto, will show more of her "badass" side? Plus, Jordana shares why the late Paul Walker will always be part of the "Fast" family.

