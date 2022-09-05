Jordana Brewster has tied the knot! "The Fast and the Furious" star married her fiancé Mason Morfit this weekend, a rep for the actress confirmed to Access Hollywood. The ceremony was reportedly held Saturday in Santa Barbara. In photos obtained by multiple outlets, Jordana could be seen smiling in a white strapless bridal gown with a lace bodice, while Mason wore a classic black tuxedo and bow tie.

