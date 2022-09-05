Main Content

Jordana Brewster Marries Mason Morfit & Celebrates Big Day With Members Of 'Fast & Furious' Family

CLIP09/04/22

Jordana Brewster has tied the knot! "The Fast and the Furious" star married her fiancé Mason Morfit this weekend, a rep for the actress confirmed to Access Hollywood. The ceremony was reportedly held Saturday in Santa Barbara. In photos obtained by multiple outlets, Jordana could be seen smiling in a white strapless bridal gown with a lace bodice, while Mason wore a classic black tuxedo and bow tie.

TV-PGCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Jordana Brewster, mason morfit, Wedding, celebrity, Fast and Furious, Meadow Walker
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.