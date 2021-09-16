Also available on the nbc app

Jordana Brewster gushed about her recent engagement to Mason Morfit while chatting with Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles during an interview promoting the “F9” Director’s Cut. When asked if she’s starting wedding planning, the actress revealed, “I have a whole Instagram page with ideas already.” Adding, “I’m not going to lie and say I haven’t thought about it, I have.” “F9” is available on digital and Blu-ray 9/21.

