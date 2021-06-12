Also available on the nbc app

Jordana Brewster’s son is following in his famous mom’s footsteps! The actress tells Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles about 7-year-old Julian’s cameo in “Fast & Furious 9” and teases that he’s such a natural in front of the camera he already has “better comedic timing” than she does! Jordana also reflects on the legacy of late co-star Paul Walker and how meaningful it is to continue honoring him with each new film in the blockbuster franchise. “Fast & Furious 9” hits theaters on June 25.

