Jordan Rodgers Re-Proposes To JoJo Fletcher With Sparkly New Engagement Ring

She said yes — again! Jordan Rodgers surprised fiancée JoJo Fletcher with another proposal three years after getting engaged on "The Bachelorette" season finale. "I didn't see it coming nor ever expected it," she gushed on Instagram while showing off her stunning new engagement ring. "I can't put into words how much it meant to me [Jordan]. I can't wait to marry you! Thank you for loving me so purely." The couple has been looking at wedding venues and plans to tie the knot next year.

