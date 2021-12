Also available on the nbc app

Jordan Fisher is going to be a dad! The "To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You" star and his wife Ellie announced on Instagram on Tuesday that they were expecting their first child. They shared a video of the emotional moment Ellie surprised Jordan with the happy news, having him reach into his pocket to discover a positive pregnancy test.

