Jordan Chiles Tears Up After Normani Surprises Her With Video Message After Tokyo Olympics

Jordan Chiles has a new famous fan and friend! The Olympic gymnast joins Access Daily's Kit Hoover and Scott Evans and reflects on her time at the Tokyo Games, including taking home silver in the team all-around finals. Jordan also shares about her celebrity social media encounters and gets overcome with tearful emotion when Normani surprises her with an epic congratulatory video message on-air, thanks to a special arrangement from Access! And, the athlete shares excitement for her Gold Over America tour and heading to UCLA in the fall.

