Olympians Simone Biles, Jade Carey, MyKayla Skinner, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum are among the 13 gymnasts who are showing off their talents across the U.S. in the "Gold Over America" tour. Access Hollywood's Scott Evans talked to the ladies about their experience on the road thus far. "Being able just to be out there showing the world what we can do, and how we can do it in a fun way – it's definitely a huge accomplishment," Jordan shared. Tickets for "Gold Over America" are on sale now.

