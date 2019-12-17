Also available on the NBC app

Twenty-three years ago, the body of 6-year-old JonBenét Ramsay was found in the basement of the family home on Christmas Day, eight hours after she had been reported missing. "'The Killing Of JonBenét: The Final Suspects" follows the latest developments in the still-unsolved case; and now, podcast producer Dylan Howard says JonBenét's father John is placing blame on himself for her death. "Someone may have been jealous of his success … He said to me, 'I live every day knowing that my daughter was killed because of me,'" Howard told listeners in a recent episode following a conversation with John.

