Jonathan Van Ness 'Stands By' Decision To Go Public With HIV Diagnosis: 'I Did This For A Reason'

Jonathan Van Ness opens up about his decision to go public with his HIV diagnosis. The "Queer Eye" star was on "TODAY, "where he talked with Hoda Kotb about going public about living with the disease. The reality star initially revealed his diagnosis in his new book, "Over the Top," which the New York Times obtained quotes from where he revealed that while he was highlighting a client's hair in a salon, he fainted. The 32-year-old went to Planned Parenthood to check on his flulike symptoms and tested positive for HIV.

