Jonathan Van Ness Says Miley Cyrus Is 'Really Brave' For Post Breakup VMA Performance

On the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet, "Queer Eye" grooming guru Jonathan Van Ness talked to Access Hollywood 's Lilliana Vazquez about Miley Cyrus' much-anticipated performance of "Slip Away," her brand-new song believed to be about the end of her marriage with husband Liam Hemsworth. Jonathan also gushed over Lizzo and Taylor Swift, chose his favorite VMAs look of all time and revealed he'll be rooting for fellow "Queer Eye" star Karamo Brown on the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars."

