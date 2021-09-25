Main Content

Back together again! Jonathan Van Ness joined Kit Hoover and Scott Evans on Access Daily to talk about the return of the hit Netflix show "Queer Eye" as well as his new hair care product line. Jonathan is so excited for the upcoming season of "Queer Eye, "I think it's more just feeling so grateful that we can be together again. Obviously, our show was affected by the pandemic and we, you know, stopped down like so many other productions for such a long time, so this season felt so special because we were back together and we got to see people again, so it was so special." Jonathan's hair care line "JVN" is available on the JVN website and at Sephora.

