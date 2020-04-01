Also available on the NBC app

Jonathan Van Ness wants people in isolation to make friends with their gray hair! While virtually chatting with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about his debut picture book, "Peanut Goes for the Gold," the "Queer Eye" grooming guru shared his tips for those struggling to touch up their roots while under quarantine. Jonathan also opened up about his childhood obsessions with guinea pigs and gymnastics, which both inspired his new book, and explained how he made the most of his recent 33rd birthday at home. Plus, the author's adorable cats crashed his interview! "Peanut Goes for the Gold" is available now.

