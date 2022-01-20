Also available on the nbc app

Jonathan Scott made Zooey Deschanel's 42nd birthday a special one! The "Property Brothers" star went above and beyond for his girlfriend of more than two years. He organized a fun dinner party with her loved ones, and on Instagram, he gave fans a peek at the festivities. "Fun fact…I love to plan an intimate party…especially for this gal. It's all about the details… Thanks Emily, MJ and Caleb for the help," he wrote, giving a shoutout to Zooey's sister and her parents.

