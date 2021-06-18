Also available on the nbc app

Drew and Jonathan Scott are helping more stars surprise their personal heroes with home makeovers! The "Celebrity IOU" co-hosts told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans all about the show's big return and share on-set details about their experiences working with Gwyneth Paltrow, Kim Kardashian, Kevin Hart and more! Plus, Jonathan shared a romantic update on his relationship with Zooey Deschanel. "It's wild, because it's not even just that I found love, I found perfection," he shared. "I did not know what it was like to have someone who is as perfect a partner as Zooey is. We support each other. We make each other laugh. It's this symbiotic relationship that it's like, I've never experienced it before. So, it's been pretty great, and month after month, year after year – we've been together for quite a while now – it just gets better and better." "Celebrity IOU" returns June 21 at 9/8c on HGTV and Discovery+.

