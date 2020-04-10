Also available on the nbc app

Jonathan Scott has the best quarantine partner he could hope for! The "Property Brothers" star joins Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover for an #AccessAtHome interview via Zoom and says he and girlfriend Zooey Deschanel had "instant chemistry" the day they met while shooting "Carpool Karaoke." In fact, their connection was so apparent that his brother Drew and sister-in-law Linda could tell he was smitten, too! The HGTV star also talks about his new show "Celebrity IOU," premiering April 13, which features celebrity guests from Brad Pitt to Melissa McCarthy giving the renovation gift of a lifetime to friends in need. Jonathan promises that fans will laugh and cry each episode, and shares the heartwarming story of Brad surprising his makeup artist of 30 years and how the Oscar winner was a true "gentleman" on set.

