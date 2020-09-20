Also available on the nbc app

Drew and Jonathan Scott have been loving all the quality time they've been spending at home with their significant others! "Zooey [Deschanel]'s an incredible cook," Jonathan told Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover. "She's a musician, so there's always music in the house, and we're playing games. We just absolutely loved every single minute of it." Drew and Jonathan also dished on working with Brad Pitt on "Celebrity IOU" and all the fun competition on their new season of "Brother Vs. Brother." New episodes of "Brother Vs. Brother" air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on HGTV.

