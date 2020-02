Also available on the NBC app

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are moving on up in their relationship! The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Critics' Choice Documentary Awards in Brooklyn. The "New Girl" alum was all smiles next to her beau, who took on the hosting duties for the evening. People confirmed the actress' romance with the "Property Brothers" star after they were seen holding hands in September 2019.

Appearing: