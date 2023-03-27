Main Content

Jonathan Majors' Lawyer Says Actor Is 'Completely Innocent' After Arrest, Is 'Provably The Victim'

CLIP03/26/23

Jonathan Majors' lawyer says the "Creed III" actor is "entirely innocent" following his arrest this weekend. The Marvel star was arrested on Saturday morning after an alleged domestic dispute in New York City, according to police. Majors' criminal defense attorney Priya Chaudhry tells Access Hollywood in part in a statement, "Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently."

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Jonathan Majors, celebrity, entertainment news, arrest, news
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.