Jonathan Majors' lawyer says the "Creed III" actor is "entirely innocent" following his arrest this weekend. The Marvel star was arrested on Saturday morning after an alleged domestic dispute in New York City, according to police. Majors' criminal defense attorney Priya Chaudhry tells Access Hollywood in part in a statement, "Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently."

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight