New Kids On The Block member Jonathan Knight still loves performing with the popular 90s band, but he also has a passion for flipping houses. Jonathan joined Mario Lopez and Scott Evans on Access Daily to chat about his HGTV show and revealed that he may be open to a New Kids On The Block biopic after seeing Salt-N-Pepa’s Lifetime movie. “We’ve thrown around the idea and it’s a thin line because you want the story to be told right, so it would have to be written very well and the people that play us have got to get their Boston accents right,” Jonathan said. “Farmhouse Fixer” airs every Wednesday on HGTV.

