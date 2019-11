Also available on the NBC app

Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff talked with Access Hollywood about returning to play Olaf and Kristoff in "Frozen 2." They also share about the music in the movie, which they say is really amazing. They also play a fun game where Jonathan reveals his first big break was in "Spring Awakening," and after booking the gig his big splurge was to buy a season of "Alias" on DVD.

