Jonathan Groff Admits He 'Wept' Through Most Of Lea Michele's 'Funny Girl' Debut

Jonathan Groff is so proud of Lea Michele. On the red carpet at the 2022 D23 Expo, the star gushed to Access Hollywood about his close pal's debut performance as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of "Funny Girl," sharing, "It was transcendent … she was incredible. It was emotional, I wept through most of it." Jonathan also revealed how Lea felt after her time on stage and detailed how he helped her get ready for the role. Plus, the actor shared if he wants to star in another "Frozen" movie.

