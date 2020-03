Also available on the NBC app

Jonathan Bennet has so much love for his former "Mean Girl" co-star Lacey Chabert! While chatting with Access Hollywood about all things Hallmark Channel, Jonathan reveals that he truly believes Lacey is one of his "angels on earth." Plus, Jonathan jokes that his pal and "Bachelorette" alum Dean Unglert is in need of a shower since enjoying the van life.

