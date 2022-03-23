Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Jonathan Bailey Praises 'Amazing' 'Bridgerton' Season 2 Co-Stars Simone Ashley & Charithra Chandran

CLIP03/23/22
Also available on the nbc app

The Bridgerton family is gearing up for the second season of love and Jonathan Bailey is singing the praises of his new co-stars, Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran. The duo team up as the Sharma sisters in the new season of the hit show, with Jonathan reprising his role of Anthony Bridgerton. "Both of these amazing women knocked Shondaland off their feet," he told Access Hollywood of the upcoming episodes. "Bridgerton" Season 2 premieres globally on Netflix on March 25.

Appearing:
Tags: jonathan bailey, simone ashley, Charithra Chandran, Bridgerton
S2022 E06 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.