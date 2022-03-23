Also available on the nbc app

The Bridgerton family is gearing up for the second season of love and Jonathan Bailey is singing the praises of his new co-stars, Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran. The duo team up as the Sharma sisters in the new season of the hit show, with Jonathan reprising his role of Anthony Bridgerton. "Both of these amazing women knocked Shondaland off their feet," he told Access Hollywood of the upcoming episodes. "Bridgerton" Season 2 premieres globally on Netflix on March 25.

