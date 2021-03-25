Also available on the nbc app

The Jonas Brothers swear the band is still together! Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall spoke to Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas about their latest collaboration with Cadillac’s self-driving car the Super Cruise and also opened up about the brothers still being together despite Nick releasing new solo music. “Recently with Nick releasing this project ‘Spaceman’ and being able to do that and us having the ability to support it and be excited about it and knowing where this band is obviously still together and still doing its thing,” Kevin said. “It’s exciting and shows all the different sides of everything we can do, which is really cool.” Nick also weighed in about how they’ve been keeping in touch, “It’s obviously been a crazy year for everybody and we’re navigating it as a family the best we can but also as bandmates by just staying in close contact as we can and the various ways we do so and a few rare occasions where we’ve been able to see each other in person which is nice.”

Appearing: