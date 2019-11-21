Jonas Brothers Faced 'Really Tough Moments' Before Their Grammy Nomination: The Road 'Was Not Easy'

Also available on the NBC app

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas are looking back on just how far they've come! Less than two years after they first came up with the idea to potentially reunite as a band, the guys were honored with a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Sucker." To mark their honor, they shared a heartfelt note on Instagram reflecting on the ups and downs of their journey to get back together. "There were some really tough moments that had to happen for us to get to this place but it’s right where we are supposed to be," they wrote in part.

Appearing: