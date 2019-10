Also available on the NBC app

The Jonas Brothers are "Only Human"! Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas shot the music video for their next single on July 26 in New York City's Lower East Side. The bros danced and sang atop a taxi on a graffiti-filled street and were surrounded by a sea of colorfully dressed dancers. Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner were there to support their husbands as they shot the video.

