On the red carpet at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Jon Huertas, who plays Miguel on "This Is Us," tells Access' Scott Evans he's looking forward to fans finding out how Jack Pearson died because it's such an important part of Jack and Rebecca's story. Plus, find out what Chris Sullivan thinks! "This Is Us" airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.

